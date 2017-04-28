Scott Baio’s Wife Renee Defends His Penis

Scott Baio’s wife Renee has defended the size of her husband’s manhood.

Baio was the recipient of one of the oldest male insults in the book from Tony Moran, the brother of Baio’s former Happy Days co-star Erin, who mocked the size of his penis in an angry Facebook post this week.

He wrote that his sister dumped Baio because, “you were more like a little girl and not a man…She told me that you were tiny. You know. Barely a man in the man region. True story.”

Moran was enraged at Baio after the former child star said during a radio interview about Erin, “My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die.”

It subsequently was announced by officials that Moran had died of cancer complications, which prompted Moran’s brother to lash out with his disses about Baio’s alleged lack of stature in the trouser department.

He also called Baio a “fucking coward” after he was contacted by his wife, whom he said was “very apologetic.”

In a sign that his wife shares with Baio an inability to know when to maintain a dignified silence, Renee proved to be unable to take the insult to her husband without reacting. She tweeted, “Why would a sister tell her brother about the size of boyfriend’s manhood? Creepy at best. SB was a playboy for a reason!”

It’s certainly true that Baio has had a roster of famous partners, including Pamela Anderson and Nicolette Sheridan.

Nicole Eggert has said that she lost her virginity to Baio, who was her Charles in Charge co-star, when she was 17.

Baio has refused to apologize for his remarks, and claimed that he was only speaking hypothetically and that his comments on addiction stand.

He has said that many of the people attacking him are doing so for political reasons - owing to his support for President Trump.