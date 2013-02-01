Scott Brown Won’t Run For Senate

CHEAT SHEET
Former Massachusetts GOP senator Scott Brown will not run in a special election for current Democratic Sen. John Kerry’s seat, according to sources familiar with Brown’s plans. But this means Kerry’s seat will likely be filled by another Dem, leaving Republicans scrambling to find another option for the June 25 election. Brown was long considered the party’s strongest and most likely candidate, so as Kerry prepares to take over Hillary Clinton’s role as secretary of state, the GOP may now look to former Massachusetts governor William F. Weld as a possible contender. To make the ballot, candidates must acquire 10,000 certified signatures in four weeks.