Scott Jennings Admits U.S. Would Love to See Him Get ‘Slimed’

MAGA CNN commentator Scott Jennings has admitted that the country would love to see him getting covered in slime live on TV.

The Trump-loving 48-year-old was speaking on NewsNight on Monday after several clashes with his fellow panelists made news in recent weeks, including a high-profile spat on the show with 23-year-old left-wing firebrand Adam Mockler.

“So I want a crossover between Newsnight and the Nickelodeon programming that I recall as a child,” he said before advocating for a twist in the show’s formula.

Scott Jennings admitted his sliming would be good for viewership. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“I think if while we were sitting here, if it at random intervals slime fell out of the thing,” he said. “And I recognize I’ll be the first and only one that ever gets slimed. But I still think it would probably drive a lot of interest in our civil debate here.”

Elsewhere in the show, despite being one of TV’s staunchest defenders of Donald Trump, Jennings balked at the president’s new $1.77 billion Justice Department-backed compensation fund.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the proposed pot of money is related to Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over a leak of his tax returns during the first term.

ABC News and The New York Times report that Trump may drop the suit in exchange for the fund being handed over to compensate people that the Justice Department investigated, including Jan. 6 rioters.

President Donald Trump and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. Win McNamee/via REUTERS

The move could open the door to the transfer of huge sums of taxpayer money to some of the president’s biggest supporters.

It is yet to be finalized, but Democrats and Trump’s political enemies have already defined it as a political slush fund, and even Jennings appears to be unnerved by the move.

“The question is, has anyone in the history of the United States ever been unfairly targeted by the Department of Justice? Of course they have,” Jennings said. “And there ought to be, just at a top line, a way for people to seek recourse if they have been unfairly targeted.”

Trump wants a $1.7 billion compensation fund. Alex Wong/Getty Images

He added, “That having been said, this all started by the fact that Donald Trump had his tax returns unfairly and illegally leaked by the IRS. That’s where all this started, and he was initially seeking damages for that, which he has given up. He’ll receive no money, as I understand it, and now it has morphed into this idea that there have been people that have been unfairly targeted.

“All of this makes me a little uncomfortable because it’s a lot of money, and it didn’t go through the U.S. Congress. That’s number one… Number two, I don’t want to see a president necessarily handpicking people to get payments, where he could be accused of just picking people out who are political allies.”