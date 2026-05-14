Trumpy Podcaster Eviscerates MAGA Star Scott Jennings

A Trump-voting podcaster-turned-critic has eviscerated CNN’s token conservative Scott Jennings.

Andrew Schulz, who hosted Trump on his podcast prior to the 2024 presidential election and subsequently voted for him, has since distanced himself from the president, openly criticizing some of his policies and mocking him for engaging in bizarre stunts.

Schulz, who interviewed and voted for Trump but stopped short of endorsing him in the 2024 election, has since become an increasingly vocal critic of the president. Andrew Schulz

On Wednesday’s episode of his Flagrant podcast, Schulz, 42, turned his eye to CNN’s MAGA mouthpiece, Jennings, making fun of the 48-year-old former Bush strategist for having the tough task of defending Trump all the time.

The conversation began with a discussion about comments made by Pastor Robert Jeffress on Fox News on Friday, with Jeffress claiming that Trump “has a better understanding of what the Bible teaches about the role of government than the Pope has.”

“That’s a hard job, to just cap for that motherf---er all the time,” Schulz said. “Yo, just let it go man, he’s f---ing up everything, just call it what it is. You don’t have to f---ing cap for this dude.”

Schulz hosted Trump on his ‘Flagrant’ podcast in the lead-up to the 2024 election. Flagrant/YouTube

He continued, mentioning Jennings by name. “I see that guy Scott Jennings, he’s losing hair. Do you know that guy who’s on CNN and his job is just to be like ‘Everything Trump is doing is right?’ You can tell he is stressed.”

Schulz went on to reference Jennings’ meltdown earlier this month in which he yelled at 23-year-old pro-Democratic commentator Adam Mockler on air.

As the pair were debating the length of Trump’s war with Iran, Jennings told Mockler, “When you get up past your bedtime, you get hyper,” and accused him of having “the attention span of a gnat” before eventually exploding at Mockler, who was gesturing with his hands, to “Get your f---ing hand out of my face, first of all!”

“He’s cursing at little teenagers they got out there arguing with him,” Schulz joked, describing the interaction between the two. “It’s like a 14-year-old putting his finger in his face, ‘Get your f---ing hands out of my face!’ Like, he’s stressed, because there’s no way. Like, ‘How long? Open the Strait!’”

The Daily Beast has reached out to CNN for comment.

Schulz, who interviewed Trump on his podcast in October 2024, told the Daily Beast in a March 2025 interview that he had three goals for his conversation with the then-presidential candidate: for him to put his support behind IVF, which Schulz and his wife used to conceive, to ask him about committing to ending foreign wars for profit, and to talk to him about a potential pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants with no criminal record.

“Also the objective going in there was to understand who he is, as a person,” he added.

By July, Schulz had seemingly reversed course entirely, slamming the president for doing the exact opposite of what he voted him in to do.

“There’ll be people that they’ll DM me like, ‘You see what your boy’s doing? You voted for this.’ I’m like, ‘I voted for none of this,’” Schulz said on his podcast. “He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for. I want him to stop the wars—he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget—he’s increasing it.”

“I already expect politicians to not do most of the s-–t they say,” Schulz added. “I don’t want to be too cynical, but now I’m getting to the point where it’s like, ‘Can they do anything?’”

Jennings, meanwhile, has doubled down on his support for the president, serving as the president’s resident cheerleader on CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip even in the face of mounting backlash, including calls for him to be fired after exploding at Mockler on air.

Scott Jennings snapped at Adam Mockler on CNN's NewsNight. screen grab

“Lighten up, Scott! Mockler is almost a kid. And a nice one at that. Either way, Jennings should be fired. As James Earl Jones announces every so often in the network promos, ‘This is CNN.’ Not an episode of the Jerry Springer Show,” former CNN anchor Jim Acosta wrote on his Substack following the debacle.

Keith Boykin, a former White House aide to Bill Clinton and regular CNN contributor, concurred, writing on Threads, “Scott Jennings should be fired.”

“I’ve been on the air with Scott many times over the years. He is a paid CNN contributor. I’m not. Telling a fellow panelist to ‘get your f---ing hand out of my face’ is unacceptable,” Boykin continued.