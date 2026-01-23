Trump-Voting Podcast Bro Rails Against ICE For Wearing Masks

Comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz and his co-hosts on the Flagrant podcast ripped the Trump administration for allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to be masked while conducting operations.

Schulz, who supported President Trump in the 2024 presidential election, called it “insane” that ICE agents do not need to identify themselves while carrying out deportation orders.

“This is why all ICE people need their names on their badges, because now you’re getting people mixed up in the crosshairs,” Flagrant co-host Mark Gagnon said during a conversation about masked ICE agents.

Schulz suppoted Trump in his third run for president. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“They got the sheisties on,” Schulz said, using a colloquial term for full face coverings like ski masks and balaclavas. He added, “It’s insane.”

“It is insane,” he repeated as his co-hosts echoed, saying, “Yeah, it’s a tough look.”

Still, Schulz, 42, implied that ICE agents wearing masks on New York City’s Canal Street, a busy shopping area known for vendors selling fake designer items, was “fine.”

The Trump administration has deployed over 2,400 DHS agents to Minnesota in a push to detain undocumented immigrants. They can be seen here wearing masks. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“And I think that, like, because we don’t see it in New York, like we’re somewhat detached from it, New Yorkers would not be going with this s--t at all,” Schulz said.

“Oh, then it did—it happened on Canal,” Alexx Media, another co-host of Flagrant, said.

“No, no, no. On Canal, it’s fine,” Schulz replied. “Cause on Canal we gotta clean some stuff up.”

Trump sat down for an interview with Schulz on Flagrant, a part of the so-called “manosphere” of online media, ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Andrew Schulz talks with Donald Trump on his Flagrant podcast. Flagrant/YouTube

But after interviewing the then-candidate and publicly sharing that he voted for Trump, the podcast host has found the president’s second term lacking. Schulz criticized Trump’s time in office just months after Trump returned to the White House.

“Everything he campaigned on, I believe that he wanted to do. And now he’s doing the exact opposite of every single campaign promise,” Schulz said in July. “I voted for none of this. He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for.”

“I want him to stop the wars; he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget; he’s increasing it. It’s like everything that he said he’s going to do, except sending immigrants back—and now he’s even flip-flopped on that, which I kind of like,” Schulz continued last year. “He’s like, ‘We kind of need the people working in restaurants, and we kind of need farmers.’”

ICE’s tactics have been under increased scrutiny in recent weeks after ICE agent Jonathan Ross, 43, shot and killed 37-year-old Minnesota mother Renee Good earlier this month.

Protests against ICE have exploded in the Twin Cities. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Other Trump-friendly podcasters have also taken issue with ICE agents’ behavior, notably in the wake of the Minneapolis shooting.

Joe Rogan, host of The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most listened to podcasts in the U.S., criticized the Trump administration’s tactics in Minneapolis earlier this month.

“You don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching people up, many of which turn out to actually be U.S. citizens. They just don’t have their papers on them,” he said.