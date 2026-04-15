Trump-Voting Podcaster Exposes Major Flaw in DoorDash Grandma Stunt

Andrew Schulz, a Trump voter-turned-critic, exposed the questionable premise of the president’s DoorDash Grandma stunt.

Schulz, a one-time MAGA-coded podcaster, criticized the PR ploy featuring Sharon Simmons, a 58-year-old DoorDash driver and grandmother of 10. Simmons, an Arkansas resident, delivered two bags of McDonald’s to Trump at the White House on Monday. She subsequently joined the president for an impromptu press conference in a confirmed stunt to commemorate the first-year anniversary of Trump’s No Tax on Tips policy.

And yet, Schulz, 42, found the entire premise of Trump’s event fundamentally flawed.

“Why would you bring a grandma that needs to work DoorDash?” the comedian asked incredulously on a new episode of his Flagrant podcast. “Don’t we want to live in a country where grandmas don’t have to work DoorDash, where grandmas get to be retired?”

Trump received a McDonald's delivery from DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons outside the Oval Office on Monday. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Like what kind of delusional reality are we living in where he’s parading around the grandma that’s working DoorDash so she can afford to pay her husband’s cancer bills,” he continued, lambasting the president, “And he’s like ‘See we’re not doing tips!’”

Schulz concluded, “There’s a whole other issue at hand here that we need to be focused on.”

Schulz questioned Trump for "parading around" the DoorDash Grandma. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

During her visit to the Oval Office, Simmons shared that the No Tax on Tips policy, passed as part of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill last July, helped her save $11,000. She told the president and reporters that the money helped in supporting her husband’s cancer treatment, after he was diagnosed in early 2025.

The White House told the Daily Beast that Simmons is “one of tens of millions of Americans” reaping the benefits of Trump’s policy.

Schulz, a podcaster who interviewed the president in the run-up to the 2024 election, admitted to voting for Trump but has increasingly backtracked on supporting MAGA.

Andrew Schulz had Donald Trump on his Flagrant podcast, gaining criticism. Flagrant/YouTube

“There’ll be people...they’ll DM me like, ‘You see what your boy’s doing? You voted for this.’ I’m like, ‘I voted for none of this,’” Schulz said in an episode last July. “He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for. I want him to stop the wars—he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget—he’s increasing it.”

Schulz both defended and explained his decision to interview the president on his podcast in a March 2025 conversation with the Daily Beast. “I understood by doing it I’m politicizing myself,” he said of his decision. “Politics is ugly, bro, it just f---ing sucks.”