Trump-Voting Podcaster Unloads on ‘Shorty’ Bondi: ‘Get the F*** Out’

A podcaster who interviewed and voted for Donald Trump during the 2024 election is blasting the president’s administration for “protecting pedophiles.”

Andrew Schulz, who co-hosts the Brilliant Idiots podcast with Charlamagne tha God, ripped into Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and more in a podcast episode released on Saturday.

Schulz told “shorty” Bondi to “get the f-- out” after claims that she said, “If we prosecute everyone in the Epstein files, the whole system collapses,” went viral online.

Pam Bondi was shown the images while facing questions on her department’s handling of Jeffrey Epstein files. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“This is the fear s--t that they try to stoke in us. They’re like, if all these people were going to prison, the system would collapse,” Schulz said.

“And it’s like, shorty, every four, eight years, we replace the leader of the country. ... We are used to replacing. The system is built for interchangeable figures,” Schulz continued. “So stop giving us this bulls--t. ...What she’s basically saying is, ‘Hey, America runs on pedophiles. So without it, we won’t have a system.’ Get the f--- out of here.”

US Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Justice" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2026. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images) ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

The specific quote Schulz is referencing has since been fact-checked by Snopes as being an “incorrect attribution” to Bondi. Schulz and Charlamagne’s tirade against the Justice Department boss comes after Bondi captured national headlines for her performance at a congressional hearing addressing the DOJ’s handling of the investigation into the late pedophile.

Bondi has also faced harsh criticism for her behavior at the hearing from CNN’s Jake Tapper, late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel, her former drinking buddy Ana Navarro, and a GOP Representative who has led the charge in demanding the Epstein file’s release.

Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne tha God criticized the Epstein file dump in an episode of the "Brilliant Idiots" podcast. Brilliant Idiots/YouTube

Schulz and Charlamagne spent the first half of their two-hour episode discussing the developments and playing clips from the hearing. The pair slammed Bondi for deflecting questions about the late sex offender and distracting representatives with statistics about the stock market.

“The reality of the situation is there are people who are so morally corrupt that they would be like, ‘Yeah, let’s think, let’s talk about the money,’” Charlamagne said. “Like they really don’t care about some of the biggest leaders in the world f--king little kids that are still in positions of power now.”

Andrew Schulz talks with Donald Trump on his Flagrant podcast. Flagrant/YouTube

Schulz also criticized Trump for failing to fulfill his promise to release the Epstein files if he were re-elected. Even with the tranche of documents released last month, he was disappointed to see the Justice Department’s newly unredacted files were still partially redacted by other agencies, including the FBI.

“The FBI got in there first,” Schulz said. “This administration’s FBI. The administration that said that they were going to release the Epstein files. The Trump guy who said, ‘I’m campaigning on releasing the Epstein files,’ right? And draining the swamp. The guy who specifically appointed two people who built their entire identity, almost, around exposing the Epstein files and justice for the victims. Those two people, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino.”

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 11: Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies as Jeffrey Epstein survivors stand in the background, during the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice," in Rayburn building on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democrats are not blameless either, Schulz said. He noted that Epstein had been investigated from “administration to administration,” but his actions seemingly went unpunished for decades.

“I didn’t also know that they were unanimous in protecting pedophiles and protecting rich people who f--- kids,” he said. “I didn’t know that that was part of their jobs as institutional politicians.”

Trump and Epstein were close pals for years. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Schulz has been critical of Trump and his administration since the president took office last year. He previously shared that he declined an invitation to Trump’s inauguration.

“My feeling is, I’m a comedian,” he told The Daily Beast last March. “Now you guys are in power, you guys are going to get these jokes.”