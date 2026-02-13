Jimmy Kimmel Rips ‘Stupid and Evil’ Revelation From Bondi Hearing

Jimmy Kimmel called out Attorney General Pam Bondi for a “deeply disturbing” file contained within a binder of insults spotted at her congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Bondi, who has been under fire from Democrats and some Republicans for her botching of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, melted down during her House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, spending her time yelling and insulting lawmakers.

She was spotted with a binder containing a printout of Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s search history for the Epstein files, suggesting that the Justice Department was tracking lawmakers who viewed the unredacted documents to potentially use against them.

Jayapal called the printout “totally inappropriate” in an X post on Thursday, adding, “That is outrageous and I intend to pursue this and stop this spying on members.”

Pam Bondi used a binder full of prepared insults to lob at critics while refusing to answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Kimmel shared Jayapal’s outrage in his Thursday monologue:

“For those who are wondering when the abuse of power will end, the answer is never, probably,” Kimmel said.

He showed a photo of Bondi’s printout, noting, “They tracked [Jayapal’s] search history in the private room at the DOJ, where Congresspeople are, you know, legally permitted to look at the less redacted files.“

“And it would seem that they tracked those Congress people without their knowledge,” Kimmel said. “They looked at their search history to give Bondi an edge in the hearings.”

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

“Then they’re so dumb, they printed it out and put a title on the top: ‘Jayapal Pramila search history,’” Kimmel marveled. “It’s such a delicate balance between stupid and evil.”

Kimmel added, “The idea that the Department of Justice in the executive branch is spying on Congress, people in the legislative branch, is deeply disturbing.”

Kimmel also ripped into GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for his response to Bondi’s printout. Johnson told reporters on Wednesday, “I’m sure it was an oversight. That’s my guess.”

“That’s a bad guess,” Kimmel replied. “An oversight? You mean somebody forgot to not track and document everything elected members of Congress were privately looking up? That is a hell of an oversight.”

Although Johnson may have downplayed the printout, he did still affirm Jayapal’s sentiment that the Department of Justice should not be tracking the Epstein file search history of members of Congress.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for anybody to be tracking that, so I will echo that to anybody involved with the DOJ,” Johnson said.

Kimmel’s criticism comes a day after he called out Bondi’s “maddening” behavior at the hearing, and ridiculed her claim that Trump was the “most transparent president in the nation’s history.”

Fellow Republican Thomas Massie, who sparred with Bondi at the hearing, exposed her on X after her bizarre actions.

“Staff literally gave her flash cards with individualized insults, but she couldn’t memorize them,” Massie wrote, “So you can see her shuffle through them to find the flash-cards-insult that matches the member.”