Scott Jennings Called Out as ‘Liar at the Table’ in Wild CNN Fight

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings has been called a “liar” for the second time in a week, this time during an on-air argument.

Jennings appeared on CNN’s Newsnight with Abby Phillip alongside former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross when the two came to verbal blows over deportation and its potential consequences.

Cross was speaking about Kilmar Ábrego García, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador and has since been locked in a legal battle with the government over an alleged vindictive prosecution.

Tiffany Cross has clashed with Scott Jennings before, this time ending up in his crosshairs as she spoke about the precedent set by the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case. Rick Kern/Getty Images for AfroTech

She highlighted the concerning precedent set by the immigration and customs agency’s move to detain Garcia, saying it served as a warning of what can happen “to any of us.”

“If we make this about Ábrego García, then it seems like, ‘oh, that‘s something that happens over there to this person that doesn‘t involve me,’” Cross said. “The key point here is ICE illegally held Garcia without a removal order—the basic legal document needed. And so when you look at that, it can happen to any of us. Moreover, ICE just recently signed a contract...”

Jennings, no stranger to arguing with her on air, interrupted, “Are you an illegal alien?”

ICE agents have been picking people up off the street nationwide. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Cross looked confused. “People aren‘t illegal.”

“You’re a citizen of the United States,” Jennings came back. “He’s not.”

“If you don‘t have the opportunity, if you don‘t have the opportunity to fight, to have due process, then how can anybody say that?”

“Is he an illegal alien or not?” Jennings pressed.

“I don‘t call people illegal aliens, I think that‘s a slur.”

The 48-year-old came again, “Is he in the country illegally?”

Cross then conceded that Ábrego García is undocumented, as Jennings once again asked, “Is he an illegal?”

Cross, 46, then hit back at Jennings, who had a faint smile on his face throughout.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia claims the government's prosecution is vindictive after he was returned from a wrongful deportaton to El Salador. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“If I may have the professional courtesy to finish my point…” before Jennings cut back across demanding she “be honest.”

“I‘m not the liar at the table, believe me,” Cross said, pointing at herself and leaning back as Jennings continued to badger.

On Monday, Jennings was called a liar by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, after he claimed she “became a lib” and “went off the deep end” following her acrimonious split from President Donald Trump.

“Just be honest about it. You‘re lying right now,” Jennings continued to Cross, looking directly into the camera.

Scott Jennings is no stranger to a fight on air. Paul Morigi/Getty Images Courtesy of the Rai

“I’m not lying. But please, if you can give me the courtesy to finish my point,” Cross continued. “I think it‘s very concerning that ICE has signed a contract worth $25 million for a smorgasbord of all types of activities where they can follow your social media, do cell phone tracking, all if you just disagree with their policy.”

Cross was referencing a deal that the Brennan Center for Justice described on its website as a “smorgasboard of spy technology” that will help the agency to find people who oppose its operations.

“Labeled as ‘domestic terrorists’ by the administration, these targets include anti-ICE protesters and anyone who allegedly funds them — all of them part of a supposed left-wing conspiracy to violently oppose the president’s agenda,” the Center wrote.

Newly unsealed documents suggest that Ábrego García was only prosecuted for charges of human smuggling after he was wrongfully deported and then returned to the U.S.

The documents appear to show that high-level Justice Department officials pushed for the charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

He is seeking to have the case, brought in Tennessee, dropped, claiming the prosecution is vindictive and merely a way for the administration to get revenge for embarrassing it over his wrongful deportation.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Jennings a liar this week. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Greene had claimed Jennings was a liar after he said she had taunted her for reportedly being discouraged from running for Senate by Trump.

“MTG becomes a lib—I mean, that’s what happened this year,“ Jennings said on Sunday’s ABC’s This Week. ”She got a little bit bent out of shape because the president wouldn’t support her for a statewide office in Georgia, which she was going to lose if she had gotten into it, by the way. So she goes off the deep end.”

“Oh look I’m being lied about again by Bush neocon and Mitch McConnell consultant Scott Jennings,” Greene, 51, swung back, referring to his work as a political advisor. “I have a 98 percent voting record with Trump so I guess Scott is calling Trump liberal too.”