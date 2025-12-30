CNN’s token conservative Scott Jennings has questioned the credibility of former MAGA cheerleader Marjorie Taylor Greene after her explosive fallout with Donald Trump.

Jennings was grilled on NewsNight with Abby Phillip on Monday over a new report in The New York Times in which Greene said the president was unhappy with her public support for releasing the Epstein files.

The explosive report said Trump called Greene to voice his displeasure, and she took the call on speakerphone so “everyone in a suite of rooms could hear him yelling at her.”

Greene claimed Trump had warned her about the consequences of releasing all the documents relating to the late child sex offender, telling her, “My friends will get hurt.”

On NewsNight, Phillip asked Jennings what it says about Trump that he was more worried about his friends than Epstein’s victims.

However, regular Trump apologist Jennings deflected by attempting to diminish Greene’s credibility.

“You’re taking her at her word, sight unseen, without any evidence,” he said, and when asked directly by Phillip if he believed Greene was lying, Jennings said, “I don’t know that that happened.”

He added, “It’s an extremely convenient story for her moment... Right now, we’re treating Marjorie Taylor Greene like she is an infallible political narrator—and you have never treated her that way until this week.”

Phillip pointed out everything Greene had said was consistent with what Trump had said in public and in private.

Jennings also weighed in on Greene saying in the Times story that the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk reinforced her Christian faith—which led to her calling out some of Trump’s behavior.

“I don’t quite understand how, you know, President Trump’s close friend was assassinated, and somehow that caused her to decide she needed to come out against Charlie Kirk’s friend, Donald Trump,” Jennings said.

“I don’t exactly know how to square that circle. Look, if she wants to be more like Christ, I applaud that. I think we should all aspire to that. I do think some of this is wrapped up in politics.”

Jennings claimed that Greene had wanted to run for statewide office in Georgia, which Trump did not support and his team let her know she would be “beaten pretty badly” if she made the move.

“And ever since that moment, she turned against him on a number of issues, some domestic, some foreign policy, and Trump finally had enough of it, and they cut ties, and she left Congress,” Jennings said.

“She didn’t have to quit, by the way. If she really wanted to go against Donald Trump or change the culture in Washington or whatever, she could have held on to receipts and done it from inside the institution.”

Greene is currently in her last week in Congress, and has been outspoken on Trump’s focus on foreign issues over American policies and the cost of living.

Jennings comments on Greene follow her accusing him of lying about her after she split from Trump and denounced the MAGA movement.

Speaking on Sunday on ABC’s This Week, Jennings made similar comments about her desire to run for statewide office, and said Trump did not support her.

Oh look I’m being lied about again by Bush neocon and Mitch McConnell consultant Scott Jennings.

I have a 98% voting record with Trump so I guess Scott is calling Trump liberal too.

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 29, 2025

“Oh look I’m being lied about again by Bush neocon and Mitch McConnell consultant Scott Jennings,” Greene, 51, wrote on X, sharing a list of Jennings’ CV during his time in the Bush White House and working nas an adviser to the Kentucky senator. “I have a 98% voting record with Trump so I guess Scott is calling Trump liberal too.”