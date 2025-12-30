Marjorie Taylor Greene Sharpens Knives for ‘Lying’ MAGA Star Scott Jennings

Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings of lying about her when he said she “became a lib” and “went off the deep end” this year.

The retiring Georgia Republican, who acrimoniously split from Donald Trump last month over a host of issues like the Epstein files, disapproved of Jennings’ analysis Sunday on ABC’s This Week.

Greene took offense at Jennings saying she "became a lib" in 2025, pointing to her voting record. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“MTG becomes a lib—I mean, that’s what happened this year,“ Jennings, 48, said. ”She got a little bit bent out of shape because the president wouldn’t support her for a statewide office in Georgia, which she was going to lose if she had gotten into it, by the way. So she goes off the deep end.”

Greene, whose potential Senate bid was reportedly discouraged by Trump, used Jennings’ background against him.

Greene used Jennings' biography against him, claiming the former Bush administration staffer and Mitch McConnell adviser did not represent "America First." X/RepMTG

“Oh look I’m being lied about again by Bush neocon and Mitch McConnell consultant Scott Jennings,” Greene, 51, wrote on X, along with a Wikipedia summary of Jennings’ time in the Bush White House and as an adviser to the Kentucky senator. “I have a 98% voting record with Trump so I guess Scott is calling Trump liberal too.”

Jennings “is everything America First voted against,” Greene said of the frequent Trump defender, adding that he “just fools people with hot takes.”

Jennings did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Greene, now in her last week in Congress, broke with Trump on foreign policy, health insurance, and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which has dogged Trump throughout his second term.

One of the few congressional Republicans who pushed early on for the Department of Justice to release its files on the dead sex offender, Greene recently explained to The New York Times why Trump was so hesitant to do so.

“My friends will get hurt,” Greene said Trump told her during one angry phone call in September after she had heard from some of Epstein’s victims during closed-door testimony.

That was the final time the two spoke, Greene said.