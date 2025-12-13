CNN Host Corners Jennings on Wild Spin of Epstein Photo Dump

CNN’s MAGA mouthpiece Scott Jennings was questioned about his confusing defense of President Donald Trump’s friendship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by The Source host Kaitlan Collins in a Friday night appearance.

Responding to the release of a trove of new photos—including several featuring Trump and unknown women—from Epstein’s estate by House Democrats on the Oversight Committee on Friday, Jennings attempted to argue that the photos were released in an attempt to smear the president.

“Many of these pictures are frivolous, publicly available pictures or pictures that were taken in public spaces that clearly have nothing to do with the victims or what happened to them, or the people who perpetrated crimes against them,” Jennings told Collins and fellow guest Van Jones.

Several photos of Trump were included in the latest release of photos from Epstein's estate. House Oversight Democrats

“They have only one thing to do with, and that‘s smearing Donald Trump,” Jennings continued. “They have tried to create a narrative that Trump had something to do with Epstein, and all we now know is that a lot of Democrats have something to do with Epstein, whether it was [Larry] Summers or Obama‘s lawyer who was Epstein‘s great defender, apparently, or on and on and on and on. But what you‘re seeing here is the creation of a narrative where no facts exist.”

“I understand what you‘re saying, that they‘re trying to do it to stick it to Trump,” Collins replied. “But, I mean, they‘re releasing pictures of Bill Clinton and Larry Summers and Democrats, too. I think you could make that argument maybe more if it was just pictures of Donald Trump, right?”

Dismissively, Jennings responded, “Those guys are already roadkill. I hate to tell you, we already know about that. But they continue to stick things about Donald Trump in the middle of these other people for one reason only. There‘s not a single shred of evidence or any credible allegation that Trump did anything wrong at all, or had anything to do with this period.”

Epstein and Trump were friends for over a decade prior to a falling out in the 2000s. House Oversight Democrats

Jennings also referenced the fact that Trump signed the bill forcing the release of the Epstein files as proof of Trump’s desire for transparency regarding the files, despite the president spending several months preceding the passage of the bill fighting against the files’ release.

Former President Bill Clinton has also faced renewed scrutiny for his ties to Epstein after one of the photos released on Friday showed him posing for the camera alongside Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is on leave from his teaching responsibilities at Harvard after the release of 20,000 pages of Epstein’s emails in November uncovered substantial correspondence between Summers and the convicted sex offender.

Democrats like Bill Clinton and Larry Summers have also been scrutinized over their friendships with Jeffrey Epstein. House Oversight Democrats

While Trump and Epstein were friends for more than a decade prior to their falling out in the 2000s, the president has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

While Trump eventually reversed course and signed the bill forcing the release of the Epstein files, amid mounting pressure from both sides of the aisle, he has continued to minimize their importance, doing so once more during a Friday press conference in the Oval Office.

Asked by a reporter about the latest batch of photos released, Trump replied that he hadn’t seen them, but that they were “no big deal.”

Trump and Epstein were photographed together several times during the 1990s and early 2000s. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

“I mean, everybody knew this man. He was all over Palm Beach; he has photos with everybody,” he continued.