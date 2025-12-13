Trump Claims Epstein Photos He ‘Hasn’t Seen’ Are ‘No Big Deal’

President Donald Trump has brushed off the suggestion that the latest batch of photos documenting his seemingly close association with Jeffrey Epstein is anything to worry about.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday evening, Trump declared that Friday’s release of new images from Epstein’s estate is “no big deal.”

“Well, I haven’t seen them,” Trump said when asked what his reaction to the photos was.

“But, I mean, everybody knew this man. He was all over Palm Beach; he has photos with everybody,” he continued.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of people that have photos with him, so that’s no big deal,” Trump continued, as he worked to downplay his seemingly close relationship with the late convicted sex offender.

“I know nothing about it,” he added.

Trump wears a cowboy hat during a bill signing ceremony in the Oval Office on December 12, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee have received approximately 95,000 photographs from Epstein’s estate showing his association with some of the most powerful people in the world.

Just over 90 images were released on Friday in two batches. These include new photos of Trump, former president Bill Clinton, MAGA strategist Steve Bannon, the formerly titled “Prince” Andrew, and billionaires Bill Gates and Richard Branson, among others.

Two of the newly released images of Donald Trump from Friday's Epstein photo dump. House Oversight Democrats

“These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world,” Oversight Dems wrote on social media as they released the images to the public.

The images have already fanned the flames of the ongoing Epstein crisis that has engulfed the White House throughout Trump’s second term.

Another two of the newly released images of Donald Trump from Friday's Epstein photo dump. House Oversight Democrats

The president has frequently attempted to brush off his close personal relationship with the disgraced financier, but the administration’s failure to make criminal documents relating to Epstein public has only heightened suspicions that the president has something to hide.

The questioning came as Trump signed into law legislation awarding Congressional Gold Medals to members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, celebrating 45 years since the famed “Miracle on Ice” game between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

The team wore matching white cowboy hats for the occasion, which were similar to the ones they wore as part of their Opening Ceremony uniform in Lake Placid. They brought along an extra one for Trump, who sported it for a photo opportunity.

Donald Trump poses in the Oval Office with members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team on Dec. 12, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Trump was questioned about the Epstein images by NBC News White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor. The veteran reporter was the only one Trump hushed when she attempted to ask a previous question.

“She’s very aggressive,” Trump said as he refused her question.

The interaction follows a series of similar attacks on female reporters, with the president branding reporters “stupid” and “piggy,” particularly when asking questions about Esptein.

Last month, near-unanimous votes in the House and Senate saw a law pass that compels the Department of Justice to release all unclassified documents relating to Epstein. Trump announced he would be signing the Bill into law without complaint, alleging he has “nothing to hide.”

Voters, however, remain unconvinced. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 70 percent of Americans believe Trump is trying to hide who may have been involved in Epstein’s sex crimes. This includes 62 percent of Republicans, for whom the latest release of photos may not be “no big deal,” as Trump suggests.