Scott Jennings Flags Deleted ‘You’re Next’ Keith Olbermann Post as Threat

MAGA political commentator Scott Jennings has flagged a since-deleted post from former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann to the FBI, claiming it amounted to a threat on his life.

Jennings shared on X a statement from Disney confirming that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to the air after the talk show was suspended following right-wing pressure over comments the host made about MAGA figures and Donald Trump’s response to the killing of Charlie Kirk.

And Olbermann posted, but quickly deleted, “You’re next motherf---er”

Scott Jennings believed the post from Keith Olbermann was worthy of the attention of the director of the FBI. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Disney said Kimmel’s remarks were “ill-timed” but that his show would resume on Tuesday, prompting Jennings to weigh in, “So basically his employer suspended him for being an insensitive p---k, and we don’t live in an authoritarian regime? Got it.” Jennings appeared to reference criticisms that Kimmel’s suspension was an attack on free speech.

In response, Olbermann posted: “You’re next, motherf---er” and “but keep mugging to the camera,” according to screenshots taken by Townhall columnist Dustin Grage.

Jennings shared Grage’s screenshot and CC’d FBI Director Kash Patel in a follow-up X post.

Olbermann later sought to clarify that he meant Jennings, CNN’s token MAGA contributor, would soon be taken off the air, rather than suggesting he would be killed like Kirk.

“Now we get the fascists off real TV. That’d mean your career is next, Jennings,” Olbermann wrote. “Send a tape to Real America’s Voice. But keep mugging to camera, amateur.”

Keith Olbermann deleted the post, but not before they were screenshotted by conservative figures. X/Dustin Grage

Olbermann, also a former ESPN host, had previously drawn backlash for an inflammatory post about Kirk after affiliate Sinclair announced it would air a memorial to the slain commentator, who was shot and killed in Utah on Sept. 10, in place of Kimmel’s show. The announcement from Sinclair came just hours before ABC pulled Kimmel off the air.

“Burn in hell, Sinclair. Alongside Charlie Kirk,” Olbermann wrote at the time.

Sinclair ultimately made a last-minute decision not to broadcast the Kirk memorial show at the time Kimmel’s talk show would usually be aired, and said it would be available to watch on YouTube. The television network instead ran a rerun of Celebrity Family Feud in the Friday night timeslot.

Sinclair will not broadcast the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and will replace the show with news programming, reported The Wrap.