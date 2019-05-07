Protester Eggs Australian Prime Minister During Campaign Event

A woman chucked an egg at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a campaign event Tuesday in New South Wales, Reuters reports. Cameras caught the protester hurling the shell, yolk, and egg white at the leader’s head before she was dragged away by law enforcement. “We will stand up to thuggery whether it’s these cowardly activists who have no respect for anyone, or militant unionists standing over small businesses and their employees on work sites,” Morrison tweeted. The woman, whose projectile grazed the PM’s head, told reporters that her egg toss was prompted by Australia’s detainment of refugees in Papua New Guinea, noting that her action “speaks for itself.”