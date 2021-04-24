Scott Rudin Quits Broadway League in Wake of Abuse Allegations
OUT
Hollywood mega-producer Scott Rudin will leave the Broadway League following another damning report about alleged abusive behavior towards staffers. “In stepping back, I intend to work on my issues and do so fully aware that many will feel that this is too little and too late,” he said in a statement to The New York Times on Saturday. Rudin has been hammered by harrowing accounts from former assistants and interns, who claim he verbally and physically abused them, and once smashed a computer monitor against an employee’s hand, leaving him bleeding. The man’s offence? Not securing a seat for Rudin on a sold-out flight.
The EGOT winner has already stepped back from Broadway productions and London's West End. This week he said due to “personal issues,” he would leave Netflix’s The Woman in the Window and A24’s The Humans. “It’s clear to me I should take the same path in film and streaming,” he said at the time. “I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change.”