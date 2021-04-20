Scott Rudin to ‘Step Back’ From Film Projects in Addition to Leaving Broadway
‘PERSONAL ISSUES’
Producer Scott Rudin has announced that he will leave his upcoming film projects to work on “personal issues,” Variety reports. This month, allegations about his abuse of staffers went public, causing him to “step back” from Broadway productions, he announced over the weekend. Now, he will also be leaving Netflix’s The Woman in the Window and A24’s The Humans. “When I commented over the weekend, I was focused on Broadway reopening successfully and not wanting my previous behavior to detract from everyone’s efforts to return,” he said. “It’s clear to me I should take the same path in film and streaming. I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change.” Rudin has been accused of severely mistreating his employees. He has allegedly thrown a potato at an ex-assistant, broken computers, and called someone on set a “retard.”