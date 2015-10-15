Scottish Ebola Nurse Back in Hospital

CHEAT SHEET
A Scottish Ebola nurse is back in the hospital, 10 months after recovering from the deadly virus and just two weeks after she visited Downing Street to meet the prime minister’s wife. Pauline Cafferkey is now critically ill, doctors say, shedding light on the mysterious ways Ebola works in the body. “This isn’t a recurrence of Ebola hemorrhagic fever; this is clearly a meningitis-like syndrome, a neurological syndrome, which is a result of the lingering of Ebola virus,” a viral specialist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. “We’d think the likelihood of these types of events is probably higher with cases where patients are very severely, critically ill.”