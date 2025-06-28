John Roberts Disses SCOTUS Critics After Handing Trump Huge Win

Chief Justice John Roberts shrugged off critics as “venting” a day after the Supreme Court delivered a huge win for President Donald Trump.

“It’s not the judge’s fault that a correct interpretation of the law meant that, ‘No, you don’t get to do this,’” Roberts said at a conference for judges Saturday. “If it’s just venting because you lost, then that’s not terribly helpful.”

While Roberts’ statement was about reactions to court rulings in general, the Court faced withering criticism for a controversial ruling Friday that helps Trump thwart federal judges.

Chief Justice John Roberts dismissed criticism of jurists a day after delivering a huge win for Donald Trump. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The ruling prevents district court judges from issuing nationwide injunctions against Trump’s executive orders, which had often halted the president’s norm-shattering agenda during his second term.

Roberts also urged against “political people” using inflammatory rhetoric against jurists over rulings with which they disagree.

“The danger, of course, is somebody might pick up on that, and we have had, of course, serious threats of violence and murder of judges just simply for doing their work,” he said. “I think the political people on both sides of the aisle need to keep that in mind.”

In March, Roberts issued a rare public statement to rebuke Trump for doing exactly that. The president had called for the impeachment of a federal judge who issued a ruling against his mass deportation effort.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts said. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

Trump praised the conservative wing of the court for the ruling that clears the path for him to carry out his agenda. Chip Somodevilla / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump praised the conservatives on the Supreme Court, including Roberts, for Friday’s decision, which split the court 6-3 along ideological lines.