Politics

SCOTUS Goes Out of Its Way to Reveal the One Man Trump Can’t Fire

UNIQUE AND DISTINCT

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s term expires in 2026. And it appears he’ll be allowed to stay on until the end.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Donald Trump, Jerome Powell
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The Supreme Court went out of its way to note in an unrelated ruling Thursday that Donald Trump cannot legally remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In a decision that did allow Trump to fire two members of independent federal labor boards, the high court said that the Federal Reserve, on the other hand, holds a different status.

“The Federal Reserve is a uniquely structured, quasi-private entity that follows in the distinct historical tradition of the First and Second Banks of the United States,” the unsigned ruling stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Rages at ‘FOOL’ Fed Chair for Defying His DemandsDON’T BANK ON IT
Tom Sanders
President Donald Trump looks on as Jerome Powell, his nominee to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017.

Trump, who nominated Powell to the role in his first term, has occasionally criticized him for not lowering interest rates, and even said he wanted him removed from his post.

“Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough,” Trump wrote on social media in April.

Trump's attacks on Powell have caused markets to dip.
Trump's attacks on Powell have caused markets to dip. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In recent weeks, though, Trump has backed off these threats amid signs of uneasiness in financial markets—caused in part by fears that the president could harm the Federal Reserve’s functionality.

For his part, Powell has said that if Trump were to fire him, it would not be legal. Powell’s term ends in 2026.

Coney Barrett Decision Gives Libs Win in Shock SCOTUS RulingCUE THE MAGA MELTDOWN
Lauren Lewis
Amy Coney-Barrett

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 order permits—for now—Trump’s removal of Gwynne Wilcox and Cathy Harris, members of the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board, respectively.

Wilcox has three years left in her term, while Harris has four. Both appointees of former President Joe Biden were swept up in Trump’s massive cuts at several administrative agencies earlier this year.

Powell has said he intends on serving out his term, which expires in 2026.
Powell has said he intends on serving out his term, which expires in 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The high court took a pickaxe to a major precedent Thursday, which dates back to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt firing Federal Trade Commission member William Humphrey, an appointee of his Republican predecessor, Herbert Hoover. In 1935, the court prohibited the firing since it was due to politics and not for cause.

In her dissenting vote, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the court’s order “favors the president over our precedent.”

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Lashes Out After Bombshell Report on His ‘F*** You’ Dressing Down in the White House
Ewan Palmer
U.S. NewsAmy Coney Barrett Decision Gives Libs Win in Shock SCOTUS Ruling
Lauren Lewis
TrumplandICE Imprisons Danish Dad of 4 at Citizenship Interview
Josh Fiallo
Media‘The View’ Goes Hard at Trump After Execs Say Tone It Down
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsNancy Mace Named by Former Aide in Naked Photos ‘Blackmail’ Plot
Farrah Tomazin