SCOTUS Halts Transgender Bathroom Ruling

    The U.S. Supreme Court put a Virginia school board’s transgender bathroom ruling on hold until the high court decides whether to take up the case. A federal judge for the Eastern District of Virginia ordered in June that a Gloucester County school district to permit 17-year-old transgender student Gavin Grimm to use the boys’ bathroom at his high school. Wednesday’s ruling puts a temporary stay on that order, which expires either once the high court decides not to hear the case, or—should it take up the case—once its own decision is issued.

