SCOTUS Justice Reveals Chilling Threats to Her Family

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has revealed the threats and intimidation that she and her family have faced in an increasingly polarized country.

“They have required me and my children to think about and see things that children should not have to see or think about,” she told lawmakers.

They included a swatting attack six weeks ago when police were called to her home after a bogus report that there had been gunshots and raised voices.

She said that many SCOTUS justices, herself included, had received deliveries at home that were meant to “designed to intimidate and harass us.”

She told the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday that the deliveries were often sent in the name of the 20-year-old son of District Judge Esther Salas, who was murdered in his home in 2020 after opening the door to the gunman. “I think the message of these being sent in his name is clear,” she added.

Coney Barrett also said she was given a bulletproof vest for her protection and had to explain what it was to her 12-year-old son.

The Trump-appointed justice was appearing with liberal Justice Elena Kagan to ask for a bigger security budget. The court heard that more than 200 judges have faced threats so far this year.