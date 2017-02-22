SCOTUS Orders New Hearing for Texas Death Row Inmate Duane Buck

Read it at WRAL-TV
The Supreme Court has ordered a new court hearing for the case of Texas death-row inmate Duane Buck, who is black, over the claims that improper testimony about his race affected his sentencing. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented in the 6-2 vote. Buck was convicted in 1995 of killing his ex-girlfriend and another man. Buck's case was centered on the argument that his rights were violated when jurors heard testimony from a defense witness his own lawyers presented—that Buck was more likely to be dangerous because of the color of his skin.