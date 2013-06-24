SCOTUS Punts on Affirmative Action

CHEAT SHEET
    Susan Walsh/AP

    The Supreme Court on Monday deferred ruling on the merits of affirmative action, instead sending the case back down to a lower court. The suit, Fisher v. the University of Texas at Austin, revolved around whether the university could use race as a factor in admissions decisions. The court will revisit the issue sometime next year. As for gay marriage, the court is expected to rule later this week on the constitutionality of Proposition 8 and the Defense Against Marriage Act.

