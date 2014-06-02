SCOTUS Won’t Help Journalist Hide Source

CHEAT SHEET
On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a case involving a reporter’s right to shield sources in stories involving national security. The highest court in the land will not take on New York Times reporter James Risen’s bid to overturn a lower court decision saying he must reveal his confidential source for his 2006 book, State of War: The Secret History of the CIA and the Bush Administration. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled last July that Risen would have to testify in the case against former CIA analyst Jeffrey Sterling. Risen may have to divulge his source or serve time.