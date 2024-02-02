Dumped ‘Scream’ Actress Ignites New Controversy
DONATION AGITATION
Actress Melissa Barrera was almost dropped by her agents and management this week, in the wake of a series of new Instagram posts about the genocide in Gaza, according to Variety. Barrera included a donation link in her Instagram bio to the UNRWA, an aid organization in Gaza. In January, Israel claimed that six individuals working for the UNRWA helped or participated in the Oct. 7 attacks, causing the U.S. and several other countries to cut off all funding to the organization, which had been providing vital assistance to Palestinians in Gaza. On Instagram, Barrera posted multiple times this week directing users to the link. “Guess it’s always up to the people. Made a fundraiser with @unrwa. donate what you can and share [heart emoji] may it be returned to you tenfold.” Barrera’s posts were quickly circulated to WME which represents the actress, and Sugar23, her management company. WME sought outside consulting on how to fire Barrera without inciting major backlash, and Sugar23 readied to cut ties with the actress, sources said, although one WME representative denied the claim. As of Thursday, both parties had cooled down and decided to keep Barrera on for now. Barrera was previously cut from the Scream VII over posts she made about Israel's brutal military campaign in Gaza.