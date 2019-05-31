Scripps National Spelling Bee Ends in Historic 8-Way Tie

The Scripps National Spelling Bee concluded in a record-setting eight-way tie for first place after 20 total rounds, CBS News reports. Organizers called the competition after eight competitors had spelled the final 47 words perfectly over five consecutive rounds—and after they ran out of tough words to spell. “Your first official look at our 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee Co-Champions,” Scripps tweeted after the Bee. “After 20 rounds of intensive, record-breaking competition, they're all going home as winners.” The eight co-champions are Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja. Each will receive the $50,000 prize.