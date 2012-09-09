SEAL Recounts Bin Laden Raid

Former Navy SEAL Matt Bissonnette, who wrote the expose on the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, revealed new details of the top-secret mission. Bissonnette wrote under the pseudonym Mark Owen and was interviewed on '60 Minutes' Sunday night in disguise. He talked about the "kill or capture" nature of the mission that was practiced 100 times and revealed that a SEAL shot bin Laden when he looked out of his bedroom door and then again inside the room because his arms were hidden and they didn't know if he was armed. The SEALs also didn't immediately know who it was they had killed. "To us, at that time, it could have been anybody. Maybe this was another brother. Maybe this is a bodyguard. Maybe, it doesn't matter. The point is to just continue clearing," Bissonnette said.
