Sean Combs’ Reality Show Dropped by Hulu Following Sexual Assault Allegations
SCRAPPED
Sean Combs’ family reality show has been dropped by Hulu following the record executive’s multiple sexual assault allegations, Variety confirmed. The show, titled Diddy+7, was in development under James Corden’s production company, Fulwell 73. A spokesperson for Disney told NBC News that it “was in the nascent stages and is not currently in production.” Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend, filed a bombshell lawsuit against the rapper on Nov. 16, alleging rape and ongoing physical and emotional abuse. Combs denied wrongdoing, but the two settled the suit just one day later. Other women then came forward, including a Jane Doe who asserted that Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre, and a third man raped her when she was 17. Following a fourth lawsuit, Combs posted a message on Instagram on Dec. 6, writing, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”