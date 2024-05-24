Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Is ‘Incensed’ About Cassie Video, Report Claims

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly “incensed” about the release of 2016 surveillance footage of him attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. An unnamed “member of his inner circle” was quoted telling the New York Post that the Bad Boy Records founder “insists it doesn’t tell the full story about what happened. Not that he’s excusing it, but he says that it’s a selected video.” According to this source, Combs believes “there was an agenda in releasing the video when it was released” and the video is “just a distraction.” The 54-year-old rapper said his actions in the video were “inexcusable” and he was “disgusted” in a video apology released after the shocking footage dropped. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he said. But he had repeatedly denied Ventura’s abuse allegations previously. The “Me & U” singer filed a lawsuit against Combs alleging rape and abuse in November 2023, and it was settled just a day later.
