Sean Parker Weds Alexandra Lenas, ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme a Mystery

Everyone’s favorite startup party boy just tied the knot—and the 33-year-old hasn’t lost his party-throwing touch. On Saturday, Napster founder Sean Parker married singer-songwriter Alexandra Lenas at the Ventana Inn & Spa in Big Sur, California.

The former Facebook president—estimated by Forbes to be worth $2 billion—and his bride enlisted the renowned costume designer of The Lord of the Rings to dress their 300 guests. But despite rumors of a Game of Thrones theme, Parker was quick to quash the speculation. In April, he tweeted: “Academy award winning costume designer Ngila Dickson is creating gorgeous, inspiring, and unique designs that are both modern and whimsical,” he wrote. “Sorry to disappoint, but the wardrobe we’re giving wedding guests is essentially modern … There will be nothing medieval about it.”

“Just because we don’t trust our guests to dress themselves properly doesn’t mean we want them to look like #GoT [Game of Thrones] characters,” Parker tweeted.

The wedding reportedly cost $10 million, with elaborate sets constructed for the event, rumored to range from fake ruins to man-made ponds. “We’re pretty used to celebrities being in Big Sur. But for this one, they’ve basically built a movie set to have their wedding,” the head of Big Sur’s chamber of commerce told the San Jose Mercury News.

There was one glimpse of the wedding itself, from a guest who tweeted a photo of the couple between tall trees with the caption: “Forget what you heard about Sean Parker’s wedding. It [was] elegant, tasteful, and magical.”

Just one question: Was Justin Timberlake invited?