Sean Parker Writes Wedding Essay

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TechCrunch
Every newlywed gushes about their big day. But only one writes a 9,400-word essay. Sean Parker, co-founder of Napster and founding president of Facebook, recapped his wedding in a lengthy piece that was posted Thursday on TechCrunch. The essay defends his much-ridiculed ceremony, which is rumored to have cost $10 million and was Game of Thrones–themed. Among (many) other things, Parker says his wedding did not harm the environment and decries the fact that only one reporter contacted him for comment about the glut of press the ceremony received.