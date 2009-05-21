Sean Penn, Wife to Stay Together

It isn't really a surprise that Sean Penn has a bit of a fiery temper and is prone to impulsive behavior. The two-time Oscar winner has withdrawn his request for a divorce from his wife of 13 years, Robin Wright Penn. A source close to the couple told the Daily News that the two "love each other like crazy but fight like crazy," adding that the move does not mean that all is happy in the Penn family. It remains to be seen whether Wright will agree to void the motion for a divorce. This is not the first time this has happened. In 2007 the duo also filed for divorce, only to have second thoughts months later. The motion for a divorce requested that Wright not be entitled to any of Penn's income once the separation was finalized. The star of Milk is expecting another big payday with the upcoming Three Stooges, which will also star Benicio Del Toro and Jim Carrey.
