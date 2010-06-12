Search for Ark. Flood Survivors

CHEAT SHEET
Friday’s flash flood in Arkansas has left 18 people confirmed dead, and the search continues for 3 people who are still missing. Authorities had initially feared that up to 23 people went missing at a campground, but they now say that at most 3 are missing. The water level of the Little Missouri River has receded from its height of 20 feet yesterday to 6 feet Saturday, allowing rescuers to increase their search efforts by canoe, kayak, on foot, and on horseback. Governor Mike Beebe held a news conference, announcing that President Obama has pledged federal assistance and offered his condolences. “There’s not much you can say, you try to be whatever comfort you can, they’re virtually in a state of shock,” the governor said.