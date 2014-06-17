Search for MH370 Moves Southwest

CHEAT SHEET
More than three months since Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared, Australian officials said the search for the missing jet will move southwest of where the Indian Ocean floor was scanned last month. The search-area shift reflects new developments from analysis of electronic “handshakes” between a satellite and the Boeing 777-200 that carried the 239 passengers and crew in the hours after the disappearance. This satellite data indicates the plane turned south across the Indian Ocean after crossing the northern tip of Sumatra. Angus Houston, who is overseeing the search, said, “We’re going to have to go deep and do a comprehensive look at the ocean floor. The handshakes are the most robust information we have at the moment.”