Search for Survivors in OK Wanes

The frantic search for survivors in Moore, Oklahoma, may be coming to a futile end. No new survivors or bodies have been discovered since Monday—the day the deadly EF5 tornado ripped through the town. So far the death count stands at 24, a number revised from an earlier erroneous report of 91. Moore’s mayor, Glenn Lewis, does not expect the death toll to increase. “I think that will stand,” he told reporters. An estimated 2,400 homes were damaged when the mammoth tornado barreled through Oklahoma on Monday, directly impacting 10,000 residents.