Search Underway for ‘Car and Driver’ Writer Who Disappeared During Test Drive

A massive search is underway in Northern California for Car and Driver contributor Davey Johnson, who reportedly disappeared last week after he went on a motorcycle test ride near the Sierra Mountains.

According to CBS News, Johnson went missing Wednesday while he was road-testing the vehicle for a story. The motorcycle was found Saturday at a rest stop in the Sierra Mountain range foothills. Johnson’s “clothing, cellphone and laptop” were found on Sunday by a river near the rest stop, but his wallet is still missing.

Johnson’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Trop, said she was last in contact with him in the early hours of Wednesday morning—where Johnson described “difficult riding conditions.” Trop also said Johnson texted a friend while at the rest stop. Forty-five people, two boats, one helicopter, and six dogs have been deployed in the effort to find the writer. A GoFundMe was also launched to fund the search effort. A spokesperson Car and Driver said the magazine’s team was “eagerly awaiting positive news about his rescue.”