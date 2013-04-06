Sears, Walmart Portrait Studios Close

CHEAT SHEET
Get ready for the end of an era: the portrait studios at Sears and some Walmart stores across the nation are closing. The operators of the go-to locations for cheap family portrait are going out of business, leaving fans of awkward family photos in the lurch. The company, CPI Corp., operated for over 60 years and had studios in more than 3,000 stores. Start looking for alternatives for your next ++cheesy photo session++ [http://awkwardfamilyphotos.com/].