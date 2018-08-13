Seasoned Podcasters Teach You How To Launch Your Own Successful Show
GO FOR IT
From talk shows to gaming commentary to longform storytelling, there's a podcast for just about everything these days. However, not every person with a microphone and something to say is set to become the next Serial. To build an audience of that size, you have to execute that idea flawlessly. No need to reinvent the wheel; model your success after the pros like the producers from NPR’s “Snap Judgement” and other seasoned pocasters. You’ll find their insights in the How To Start A Podcast Bundle Feat. John Lee Dumas. You’ll start by learning what gear you'll need and how to best record and edit your audio. Then you'll move on to more advanced topics, like dissecting the power of storytelling and using it create more captivating content. You can take the first step toward starting your own podcast with the How To Start A Podcast Bundle, on sale for $49 today (more than 80% off its usual price).
