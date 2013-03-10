Seattle Bar Bans Google Glasses

CHEAT SHEET
But where will all the hipsters go if a dive bar is off limits? A Seattle dive bar has declared war on Google’s Project Glass, the new glasses that have the Internet enabled and are currently in the testing phase. Dave Meinart, owner of the 5 Point Café, said the “culture” of the bar is “sometimes seedy, maybe notorious,” and “people want to go there and not be known ... definitely don’t want to be secretly filmed or videotaped and immediately put on the Internet.” The glasses reach the Internet through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and respond to a user’s commands. Still in the testing phase, Meinart said it’s never too early, since his bar is near Amazon’s headquarters, and “tech geeks” have patronized the watering hole.