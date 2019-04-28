Seattle Construction Crane Collapses on Cars, Killing Four

Four people died when a giant construction crane fell from a the rooftop of Google’s new university campus in Seattle onto a busy street below on Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press reports. Two of the dead were iron workers who were inside the crane and two were people who were inside cars, Fire Department spokesman Lance Garland said. Three others, including a 4-month-old child and her 25-year old mother who were on the passenger side of a parked car, miraculously survived the accident when the crane plummeted onto six cars. Heavy winds from a passing storm may have contributed to the accident, according to the local fire department.