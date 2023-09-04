Starbucks Workers Strike Over ‘Unsafe Conditions’
FED UP
Starbucks employees protested outside of a Seattle café Sunday, claiming staffing issues caused “unsafe conditions.” Baristas at the 5th and Pike Starbucks, one of the only locations that is unionized, completely forced the shop to shut down during the one-day walkout over one of the busiest weekends of the year due to a massive convention nearby with thousands of attendees. “Unfortunately 5th and Pike is not open to serve you today,” workers wrote in a note on the café front door. “Starbucks has refused to staff this store safely and we are refusing to work in unsafe conditions. We are on strike.” Ahead of the protest, a shift manager on Saturday said he was concerned for people’s safety due to occasional hefty lines with 85 people. Starbucks is headquartered in Seattle.