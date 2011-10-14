Seattle Superhero Reveals Identity

CHEAT SHEET
After a court hearing on Thursday, Seattle’s self-declared superhero Phoenix Jones disclosed his true identity to reporters, CBS reports. “I’m Phoenix Jones. I’m also Ben Fodor,” he told the press. “I’m just like everyone else. The only difference is, I decided to make a difference and stop crime in my neighborhood…” Fodor, the leader of Seattle’s Rain City Superhero Movement, was arrested last Sunday after police said he attacked four people outside a nightclub with pepper spray while decked out in his superhero costume. Fodor said he was trying to break up a fight, though those who were sprayed insist they weren’t fighting. Fodor maintains he was trying to do a good deed, and prosecutors have not yet decided whether to file charges.