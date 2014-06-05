Seattle U. Shooter Was Pepper Sprayed

CHEAT SHEET
One student was killed and two others wounded Thursday afternoon at Seattle Pacific University when a young male opened fire. One student tackled the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Ybarra who was reloading his shotgun after killing one student and wounding two others inside a campus hall. That student, Jon Meis, was working as a building monitor and apparently pepper-sprayed the shooter as he stopped to reload, then put him in a chokehold and tackled him to the ground. The campus went on lockdown after the shooting as it was not immediately clear there was only one shooter. The suspect was carrying extra shotgun shells as well as a knife. “He was hellbent on a killing a lot of people today,” one officer said.