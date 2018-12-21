Seattle Wind Storm Plunges Tens of Thousands Into Darkness

Read it at CNN
A powerful storm in Seattle has hit the city with blasts of wind as high as 70 mph and left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power. According to CNN, around 300,000 people were plunged into darkness as the storm hit its peak Thursday afternoon. Puget Sound Energy, Washington state’s largest power company, reported on Twitter that 110,000 of its customers were still without power as of around 10 p.m. local time but that it had restored power to 172,000 customers since the storm was at its worst. The National Weather Service forecast says winds will remain high into Friday, but will not be as strong.