Seb Gorka Rages Against Cartoon Rat’s Gay Wedding: ‘This Is a War for Our Culture’

For Sebastian Gorka, a sweet cartoon wedding between a male rat, who is a third-grade teacher, and a male aardvark, who is a chocolatier, is an affront to Western civilization. On Tuesday, the blustery former Trump aide and ex-Breitbart editor spent a portion of his radio show, titled America First, railing against the news that long-running children’s show Arthur would feature a same-sex marriage.

“Civil society doesn’t exist, friendship doesn’t exist, family doesn’t exist,” Gorka raged, suggesting the cartoon is part of a grander Marxist plot. “Only permanent revolution.” He noted for his audience that the same-sex cartoon wedding proves a “culture war” is ongoing. “This is a war for our culture, and that’s why we exist here on America First on the Salem Radio Network,” he concluded.