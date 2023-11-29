CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Sebastian Stan to Play Young Donald Trump in Upcoming Movie
ORIGIN STORY
Read it at DEADLINE
Sebastian Stan, best known for his role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to play Donald Trump in his pre-presidency New York businessman days in Ali Abbasi’s upcoming film delving into the early years of Trump’s real estate dealings, DEADLINE reported. Stan will appear alongside Maria Bakalova and Succession’s Jeremy Strong, the latter of whom is set to portray Trump fixer Roy Cohn. Bakalova is set to portray Ivana, Trump’s first wife. DEADLINE claimed the picture is set to be called The Apprentice, though Variety reported it will be called The Student. Production on the picture reportedly began this week.