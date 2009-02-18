Sebelius for Health

Amid all the stimulus business, Obama’s made his choice for health and human services secretary—and it’s Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, The New York Times reports. An early Obama supporter, Sebelius was rumored to be in the running for vice president, but then was passed over for that position and the other top Cabinet jobs. Tom Daschle’s exit then set Washington abuzz that she was next in line for the health job—she does have eight years of experience as Kansas insurance commissioner and six years as governor running the state’s Medicaid program, after all. As Obama begins his health care battle next week, Sebelius’ strongest asset, according to The Times, “may be her record of navigating partisan politics as a Democrat in one of the country’s most Republican states.” Let’s hope she’s paid her taxes.
