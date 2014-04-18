Sebelius Won’t Run for Senate

CHEAT SHEET
Despite a controversial tenure as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, rumors circulated earlier this week that Kathleen Sebelius was going to challenge Republican Pat Roberts of Kansas for his Senate seat. Sebelius, the former governor of Kansas, was reportedly considering the challenge, however she announced Thursday that she’s not interested. Sebelius became the face for some of the administration’s biggest scandals, including the disastrous rollout of Healthcare.gov, as well as controversial mandates regarding contraception.