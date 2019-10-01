CHEAT SHEET
MISSING MONEY
Second Arrest Made in $250K Cash Heist at JFK Airport
A second arrest has been made in the theft of more than $250,000 from JFK Airport in New York last week, CNN reports. Emmanuel Asuquo Okon, 33, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly helping Delta employee Quincy Thorpe pull off the theft. Thorpe was supposed to scan and place eight bags of cash onto a Delta plane but is accused of loading only seven bags. Thorpe allegedly took the eighth bag of cash to a remote part of JFK, behind a parked plane, to meet up with Okon. According to officials, Okon drove into the airport in his domestic partner’s vehicle and left three minutes later. Officials searched the vehicle Okon drove and found an envelope with a Delta Air Waybill inside associated with “Piece 8 of 8,” or the missing bag of cash. “The case is completely circumstantial and there are no allegations of an actual crime happening,” Douglas Rankin, Okon's attorney, said. “I expect the charges to be dismissed in the not so distant future.” Okon is currently released on $80,000 bond.